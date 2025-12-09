Azerbaijan, Laos Discuss Key Areas Of Political, Economic, And Humanitarian Co-Op (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, visited the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos) on December 8-9, 2025, to discuss ways to strengthen political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the visit, the first political consultations were conducted between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Laos, co-chaired by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov and Deputy Foreign Minister Maythong Thammavongsa of Laos.

The discussions centered on the current state of bilateral relations and examined prospects for expanding cooperation in various domains, including political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields. Deputy Minister Mammadov briefed the Lao delegation on regional developments, providing an update on the ongoing demining efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories as well as the broader restoration and reconstruction initiatives.

The consultations also covered potential areas of collaboration within international organizations, notably the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Laos is a member.

In addition, during his visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov held meetings with Sounthone Xayachack, Vice President of the National Assembly of Laos, and Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane. He also granted interviews to prominent Lao media outlets, discussing the current state of Azerbaijan-Laos relations and outlining the prospects for future bilateral cooperation.

In connection with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vietnam, also accredited to Laos, hosted an official reception in the capital Vientiane on December 9. Deputy Minister Mammadov, together with Laos Foreign Minister Fomvihon as an honorary guest, greeted attendees and delivered a speech highlighting bilateral cooperation.

Members of the Azerbaijan-Laos Friendship Association, including Laotians who previously studied in Baku, also attended the event.