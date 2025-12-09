Crown Prince Honours Winners Of Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award For Voluntary Service

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 9 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II honoured the winners of the third edition of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service on Tuesday, during a ceremony held at the Palace of Culture in Al Hussein Youth City.According to a royal court statement, in his speech at the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Deputy Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees Raed Adwan said the culture of volunteering in Jordan is an extension of the Hashemite legacy of serving humanity and supporting those in need.He praised the Crown Prince's support for young people and his promotion of a culture of volunteering among them through a well-established national approach.The award, organised by the Ministry of Youth in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation and UNICEF, received 13,912 applications across social, health, education, sports, arts, culture, environment, tourism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and training fields.The award winners were selected under four primary categories: Best Individual Volunteer Work, Best Volunteer Team, Best Volunteer Project for Corporations, and Best Volunteer Project for Non-Profit Organisations.His Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, Prime Minister and the Award's Chairman of the Board of Trustees Jafar Hassan, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, UNICEF Representative to Jordan Marc Rubin, and other officials and ambassadors attended the ceremony.