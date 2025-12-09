403
Egyptian FM Urges Implementation Of UNSC Resolution 2803 On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 9 (KUNA) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatty stressed the need of empowering the temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to assume its responsibility and deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza Strip.
During his meeting with former president of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday, the minister urged speeding up the implantation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on November 17, 2025, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Both sides reviewed the latest developments of the situations in the Middle East and the prospects of the relationship between Egypt and the European Union.
The talks focused on the humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip as well as Egypt's efforts to strengthen the truce deal in keeping with the outcomes of Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, held on October 13, 2025, the statement noted.
Abdulatty stressed the importance of opening political horizons for the Palestinian people to realize their legitimate aspirations for self-determination and statehood under the two-state vision for peace.
The establishment of an independent Palestinian state is of crucial importance for security and stability in the Middle East, the statement quoted the minister as telling his guest.
He expressed hope for attracting more European investments to Egypt and facilitating Egypt's access to the European markets. (end)
