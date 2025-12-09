Uniti Receives Three Accolades For Its Commitment To Hiring Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti, a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States, has again been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Veterans Magazine's Veteran Friendly program, and the Military Times' Best for Vets program for its initiative to recruit, employ and retain military veterans.

“Uniti is proud to once again be recognized for our steadfast commitment to hiring and retaining military veterans,” said Jennifer Ragsdale, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief people officer at Uniti.“We consider veterans and their spouses genuine 'force multipliers' who are key to our mission to deliver critical communications services to our customers.”

Uniti, segments of which were formerly Windstream, was recognized for its ongoing initiative to create meaningful career paths, support, and community for military service members, veterans, and their spouses.

Uniti received a platinum 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award from the Labor Department. This is the eighth consecutive year that the company has been the recognized by the HIRE Vets program and the fifth year it has received a platinum medallion.

For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, please visit .

Uniti has been named a Top Veteran Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine for 2025, the ninth consecutive year receiving this distinction. This recognition underscores the company's enduring commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that supports veterans, active-duty service members, and military families-providing them with opportunities, resources, and a community that values their service and strengths.

Uniti made the Military Times Best for Vets list for the ninth time in 2025.

The Military Times“Best for Vets: Employers” survey instrument and scoring rubric have been honed and developed in consultation with veterans and subject matter experts to identify the paramount support that companies should provide to active-duty and veteran service members.

To see available jobs at Uniti, please visit our careers site.

About Uniti:

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at uniti. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

...