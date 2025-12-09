Coder Introduces AI Development Infrastructure For Hybrid Human And Agent Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities provide the governance, observability, and execution layer enterprises need to operationalize AI development at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Coder introduced new capabilities that bring AI coding agents into secure, self-hosted workspaces, enabling enterprises to adopt AI safely at scale. AI Bridge, Agent Boundaries, and major enhancements to Coder Tasks deliver industry-first capabilities that bring security, observability, and control to hybrid development environments where humans and AI agents work together.

Enterprises are racing to adopt AI, but most lack the necessary infrastructure for success. A recent Cisco study found that only 13% of global companies have a defined AI strategy. The rest rely on fragile workarounds such as running coding agents locally, ad-hoc isolated sandboxes, unmanaged key sharing, compliance gaps, and GPU-heavy workflows that do not scale. Developers, data scientists, and other builders face similar friction: broken environments, identity sprawl, and inconsistent access to data and tools. What's missing is a secure, governed foundation that treats both developers and agents as first-class users, providing consistent context, control, and efficient compute across every workflow.

Coder solves this problem by extending the company's open source, self-hosted development platform into a full-stack foundation for governed AI development. With unified policy, identity, and execution controls, Coder enables enterprises to safely evolve from human-only workflows to AI-assisted and autonomous development.

“AI has broken the software development lifecycle. Bolting AI tools onto the old model, where code lives on local laptops, creates risk, cost, and chaos. This gets worse when you add AI agents, which are simply impossible to run concurrently on laptops,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder.“Coder is transforming the SDLC, making AI development safe, scalable, and production-ready. Now, enterprises have a governed foundation where humans and AI agents can build together with consistent security, identity, and observability.”

A Unified Governance Stack for Secure, Scalable AI Development

Coder's latest release introduces new core capabilities that give enterprises the governance, control, and execution layer required to run AI agents in real development environments.



AI Bridge: Centralizes access, authentication, and observability for all model providers. It replaces disjointed brittle homegrown proxies to consolidate prompt logs, usage patterns, and token consumption into a single governance plane. Platform teams gain real-time visibility into AI usage.



Agent Boundaries: Provides policy-driven control over what agents can access. This agent-specific firewall enforces explicit allow lists for network destinations, tools, and internal systems, which ensures agents only operate within approved contexts and prevents unintended or unsafe actions.

Coder Tasks: The execution engine that powers both agent-driven and developer-driven automation. Tasks run long-lived, low-interaction jobs with full API + notification support, which is ideal for code review, documentation, issue solving, experimenting, and test authoring.



Together, these capabilities give enterprises a governed, end-to-end foundation for running AI agents and human developers side by side in secure, self-hosted environments.

Join Coder's Launch Week for live demos, technical deep dives, and a hands-on workshop that show how to use Coder's new AI governance stack in real-world development workflows. Learn more and register at coder.

About Coder

Coder is the leading platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Trusted by organizations like Dropbox, Morgan Stanley, and Netflix, Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows-without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at.

