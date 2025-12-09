403
Trump Presses Ukraine on Conducting Elections
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to organize elections, raising doubts about the nation’s democratic practices in an interview with Politico released on Tuesday.
He seemed to present a fresh challenge to President Vladimir Zelensky, whose term concluded in May 2024, but who has refrained from holding a presidential vote, citing the ongoing martial law.
Zelensky, first elected in 2019, announced in December 2023 that neither presidential nor parliamentary elections would be held while martial law is active. This measure was implemented following the intensification of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and has been extended multiple times by the Ukrainian parliament.
In his discussion with Politico, Trump insisted that Kyiv should stop using the war as a reason to postpone elections.
“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump remarked. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”
When asked directly whether Ukraine should proceed with voting, Trump affirmed, “it’s time,” emphasizing that it was “an important time to hold an election.” He also stated that although “they’re using war not to hold an election,” the Ukrainian people “should have that choice.”
