Aurum Lake Mining Receives TSXV Conditional Approval For Option Agreement With Lipari Mining Ltd.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Aurum Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: ARL) (the "" or "") announces that, further to its news release dated November 21, 2025, regarding the option agreement (the "") dated November 17, 2025 between the Company and Lipari Mining Ltd. for the exclusive option to earn a 100% interest in the Band-Ore property, it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") for the Option Agreement.

The Company has satisfied all conditions imposed by the Exchange in connection with the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement will become effective upon receipt of final approval from the Exchange.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation.

Aurum Lake Mining Corp. (TSXV: ARL) is a Tier 2 mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. Aurum's current principal business is the development and exploration of the Homathko Property, located in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia, approximately 57km south of the community of Tatla Lake which lies 222km west of Williams Lake. Aurum expects that it will continue to evaluate and acquire additional resource projects in other jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

