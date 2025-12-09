Pirate Gold Appoints World-Renowned Orogenic Gold Expert Dr. Richard J. Goldfarb As Strategic Advisor And Releases Season 1, Episode 1 Of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters



Appointment of Dr. Richard J. Goldfarb, one of the world's foremost orogenic gold experts, to strengthen targeting and district-scale modelling at Treasure Island Episode 1 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters now airing, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the first site visit and the exploration story as it unfolds in real time ( )

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Pirate Gold Corp.

Dr. Goldfarb spent 36 years as a senior research geologist with the United States Geological Survey and has authored more than 350 scientific publications that define the global understanding of orogenic gold systems. He has delivered more than 350 invited talks across 40 countries, has over 25,000 citations, and has received the most prestigious honours in the field of economic geology including the Society of Economic Geologist's Silver and Penrose Gold Medals, as well as the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits (SGA) Newmont Gold Medal.

His advisory roles span work with numerous major and junior gold producers and explorers, as well as with governments. He currently serves as a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines and the China University of Geosciences in Beijing.

"Orogenic systems are responsible for many of the world's largest and most continuous gold deposits," said Dr. Goldfarb. "Treasure Island sits in a highly prospective accretionary belt with the right structures, the right chemistry, and the right scale. The opportunity here is significant and I look forward to supporting the team as they develop this emerging district."

"Having Dr. Goldfarb join Pirate Gold as a strategic advisor is a major milestone," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO. "His work shaped the global exploration playbook for orogenic gold. Treasure Island is exactly the type of system where his expertise becomes a real differentiator. This strengthens every step of our technical approach."

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1, Episode 1 Now Airing: Join the Hunt at Treasure Island

Pirate Gold has released Season 1, Episode 1 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters, the Company's new documentary-style video series that brings viewers directly into the search for discovery at Treasure Island.



Episode 1 takes viewers on the first full site visit with Denis Laviolette, Greg Matheson, and Timothy Froude as they open the season's exploration storyline. The episode features behind-the-scenes footage, in-field walkthroughs, the geological clues driving the drill plan, and the early structures that have shaped the emerging district-scale model.

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters follows the team in real time as they chase new targets, interpret fresh core, and uncover the signals of a potential orogenic system along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone.

"This project has scale, and we want people to feel like they're right there with us as the clues build," added Laviolette. "Treasure hunting is in the DNA of this company. The series shows what happens when a technical team goes after a system of this size. Episode 1 is just the start of the story."

Viewers are encouraged to join the hunt by subscribing to the Pirate Gold YouTube channel: @PirateGoldCorp

Further, Pirate Gold has granted 250,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options shall vest immediately and are exercisable at $0.25 per common share for a period of five (5) years.

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.