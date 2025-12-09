403
Step into a ‘Winter of Make-Belie’e’ this Festive Season at JA Hatta Fort Hotel
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (December 2025): Get wrapped up in all the wonder, joy, and excitement of the festive season, surrounded by picturesque mountains, starlit skies, and cosy holiday charm at JA Hatta Fort Hotel. Promising something to delight guests of all ages, the resort will be bursting with holiday happenings and hearty feasts. Get swept up in festive cheer with the annual tree lighting ceremony, tuck into traditional holiday delights, and make the most of every magical moment right up until the New Year’s Eve countdown.
The Season of Giving
Alongside all the joyful festivities, guests will have a chance to give back this holiday season with various heartfelt initiatives. At Peak’s Céfé, little ones can post pre-loved toys, books, or gifts into the Giving Mailbox in exchange for a homemade gingerbread cookie, while the lobby transforms with a life-sized Family Kindness Advent Calendar encouraging daily acts of care. Over at the Margham Movie Theatre, a cosy corner filled with festive books, music, and classic films adds an extra touch of magic to the sea’on’s celebrations.
When: From 6th December to 31st December 2025
What:
•Festive Legends: Dedicated corner for festive books, pictures, classic films, & music in the Margham Movie Theatre
•The Giving Mailbox: Kids can donate gifts to charity at Peaks Café in exchange for a homemade gingerbread cookie
•Family Kindness Advent Calendar: A lifesize advent calendar in the lobby for acts of kindness that kids can do for their families
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
Festive Tree Lighting
Igniting the festive spirit of December 6th, the lobby will host an enchanting tree lighting ceremony from 6.30pm. Join all the sparkling festivities as the dulcet carols of a holiday choir fill the lobby with cheer before helping yourself to a selection of delectable canapes served with warm mulled grape. Adding to the holiday buzz, guests can also hang a heartfelt message on the Wishing Tree of Gratitude before a special visitor from the North Pole makes a surprise appearance.
When: December 6th from 6.30pm to 7.00pm
Where: Lobby entrance
What: Tree lighting ceremony complete with Wishing Tree of Gratitude, choir, gifts for kids, an appearance from Santa, complimentary canapes, hot coco and mulled grape
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
Festive Eve Dinner
As excitement fills the air and little ones are on their best behaviour in anticipation of Santa’s arrival, Gazebo sets the table for a sumptuous Festive Eve Dinner. Diners can look forward to an array of international favourites, including fresh prawns, oysters, and crab from the seafood bar, holiday classics like roast turkey with all the trimmings, succulent ribs and kebabs straight from the grill, and indulgent desserts. Complementing this delightful feast, Gazebo will also set the stage for engaging live entertainment with a live saxophonist and choir.
When: December 24th from 6.30pm to 11.00pm
Where: Gazebo
What: Festive Eve buffet dinner with live saxophone and choir
Price: AED 250 per person including soft beverages; AED 375 per person including house beverages
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
Festive Day Brunch
Gather your nearest and dearest this December 25th for a flavour-packed Festive Day Brunch at Palm Tree Garden. Begin the celebration with a variety of artisanal breads, antipasti, and Arabic Mezzeh from the expansive buffet, followed by holiday classics such as herb-crusted beef, braised lamb shoulder, and roasted turkey served straight to your table. Make sure to save room for something sweet at the decadent dessert buffet featuring a chocolate fountain, candy bar, traditional favourites like festive pudding and Yule logs, plus a special kids’ station. Finally, soak up the festive vibes with live music, an enchanting choir, and a special visit from Santa.
When: December 25th from 12.30pm to 4.00pm
Where: Palm Tree Garden
What: Festive Day brunch with live DJ, choir, and an appearance from Santa and other famous Festive Characters
Price: AED 275 per person including soft beverages; AED 399 per person including house beverages
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
Festive Day Fun
Keeping guests of all ages well entertained throughout the celebrations, JA Hatta Fort Hotel will be rolling out a jam-packed lineup of activities on December 25th. Kids can join the festive fun with pony rides on the lawn, meet Santa and decorate cookies at Margham Hall, play games at Hikaya Lawn, and take part in an engaging Candy Cane Hunt to score some sweet treats. The excitement continues with a kids’ festive hour at the Rock Pool, carol singers bringing joy to the Palm Tree Garden, and a playful kids vs adults challenge on the Lawn Area. Families can also look forward to a festive quiz and a holiday movie screening at Margham Hall.
Schedule
•9.00am to 11.00am & 4.00pm to 5.30pm: Pony rides at Lawn Area
•10.00am to 11.00am: Candy Cane Hunt starting at the reception
•10.00am to 11.00am & 4.00pm to 5.30pm: Kids festive hour at the Rock Pool
•10.00am to 1.30pm & 3.00pm to 5.00pm: Festive games at Hikaya Lawn
•11.00am to 11.30am: Meet and greet with Santa at Margham Hall
•1.30pm to 2.00pm: Carol singers at Palm Tree Garden
•3.00pm to 3.30pm: Kids VS adults challenge at the Lawn Area
•4.00pm to 5.00pm: Hot chocolate and cookie decorating at Margham Hall
•4.30pm to 5.30pm: Kite flying at the Lawn Area
•6.30pm to 7:30 pm: Festive quiz at Romoul Bar
•7.00pm to 9.00pm: Festive movie at Margham Hall
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
Festive Day Dinner
Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Festive Day as you indulge in mountains of delicious food at Jeema Restaurant’s specially curated festive buffet. Featuring a lavish spread of international delights and festive favourites, there is truly something to satisfy every craving. To wash it all down, sip on your choice of refreshing beverage pairing as you sit back and soak up the joyful holiday atmosphere.
When: December 25th from 6.30pm to 11.00pm
Where: Jeema Restaurant
What: Festive buffet
Price: AED 175 per person including soft beverages; AED 299 per person including house beverages (special offers available for in-house guests)
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner 2025
Ring in the new year with great food and even better as you toast to new beginnings at a dazzling Gala Dinner at Palm Tree Garden. Don your best attire and fuel up for a night of lively celebrations with a selection of tempting starters, including Italian bites, Arabic Mezzeh, and fresh flavours from a magnificent seafood display. Later, tuck into signature mains from the live carvery station, featuring herb-crusted beef, braised lamb shoulder, and confit duck, before gathering loved ones at the bonfire.
Accompanying the wide selection of culinary creations, pair the experience with free-flowing bubbly and embrace the celebratory atmosphere with captivating live entertainment that will keep you buzzing until the countdown. For those who wish to keep the party going after the clock strikes midnight, head to Roumoul where a DJ will be spinning the freshest beats well into the early hours.
When: December 31st from 8.00pm to 12.00am
Where: Palm Tree Garden
What: Buffet with live cooking stations, live entertainment, and a bonfire at 10.00pm, followed by an after-party at Roumoul with a DJ and drinks a la carte from 12.00am onwards
Price: AED 550 per person including soft beverages, house beverages, and bubbly
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
BBQ Lunch Palm Tree Garden
Start the new year off on a high and celebrate new beginnings with a delicious BBQ lunch at the stunning Palm Tree Garden. Tuck into flame-kissed meats, succulent burgers, and smoky grilled vegetables, ideal for recharging after the previous night’s festivities. Soak in the relaxed atmosphere, savour every bite, and make it a family-friendly celebration that sets a flavour-packed tone for the year ahead.
When: January 1st from 12.30pm to 4.00pm
Where: Palm Tree Garden
What: Gourmet BBQ lunch
Price AED 175 per person including soft beverages
*For reservations, call 04 8099 333 or email ...
