The Most Unusual DHL Deliveries 2025
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait - December 8, 2025: Parcels, planeloads, and packed shipping containers are what people typically associate with DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics provider. However, this only scratches the surface of what the company delivers throughout the year. Here are just five of the most extraordinary shipments the global market leader in logistics handled in 2025.
USA to Kenya – Rare Antelopes Go Home
13,000 kilometers for survival: In February 2025, DHL transported 17 mountain bongo antelopes from a conservation center in Loxahatchee, Florida, to a wildlife sanctuary on the slopes of Mount Kenya, Africa’s second-highest peak. These animals are descendants of mountain bongos relocated from Kenya in the 1970s. Today, after decades of poaching, habitat loss, and forest degradation, the species is critically endangered, with fewer than 100 surviving in the wild. To ensure the Florida bongos’ safety and comfort on their journey, DHL provided a dedicated flight equipped with custom-built crates supplied by a wildlife protection organization. The animals received continuous care from a veterinarian and two bongo specialists. Their new sanctuary offers a secure environment where they can breed and thrive. Their offspring will one day return to the wild, reclaiming Mount Kenya’s forests as their natural home.
Across Continents, Signed by Legends – A Far-Traveled Helmet Meets Michael Schumacher
From Switzerland to Brazil, a helmet like no other embarked on a tour across continents in March 2025. On its journey, the helmet was signed by all 20 living Formula 1® world champions, becoming a unique piece of motorsport history. One signature was particularly moving: Michael Schumacher’s, the seven-time world champion who has withdrawn from public life since his severe skiing accident in 2013. His wife, Corinna, helped guide his hand to write his initials, “M.S.”, on the helmet – a gesture that resonated deeply with fans around the world. A replica of the helmet was later featured as a raffle prize to help fund the “Race Against Dementia” charity. Founded by three-time Formula 1® champion Sir Jackie Stewart, the organization funds research into prevention and treatments for dementia – a cause close to his heart after his wife’s diagnosis. Under strict security measures, DHL transported the helmet from Switzerland to the homes of multiple champions so they could add their signatures. The route included stops in Ibiza in Spain, London in the UK, and Brasília in Brazil.
151 Bear Sculptures on a Journey from Germany to Singapore
When art goes on tour: In June 2025, 151 life-sized bear sculptures embarked on a journey of about 10,000 kilometers from Wustermark near Berlin to Singapore. Crafted from weather-resistant fiberglass, each sculpture stands about two meters tall. Known as the “United Buddy Bears”, this colorful art project was launched in Berlin in 2002 to spread a message of peace and tolerance. Every bear is painted by an artist from a different country, symbolizing that nation’s culture and identity. DHL oversaw the secure transport of these valuable artworks. Weighing a total of 37 tons, the shipment was packed into eight sea containers, loaded by crane onto trucks, and transported to the Port of Hamburg. From there, the bears began their sea voyage to Singapore, where they were displayed for two months, continuing their mission of promoting international understanding.
Saving Saadoon – A Young Baboon Moves from the Middle East to East Africa
An unusual passenger boarded a DHL flight from Bahrain to Djibouti, East Africa, in November 2025 – Saadoon, a young male baboon. He was found abandoned and in critical condition in Bahrain in 2024, at just three months old, in a country where baboons are not native. Saadoon was a victim of illegal wildlife trade. After more than a year of intensive care by an animal welfare organization, he needed an environment suited to his species. Djibouti’s climate and ecosystem offered exactly that. DHL flew Saadoon from Muharraq in Bahrain to Djibouti airport, where he was transferred to a specialized refuge near Djibouti City. Custom boxes, veterinary oversight, and an accompanying animal welfare representative minimized stress during the flight. Now living in a sanctuary tailored to his needs, Saadoon shares a new home with a female baboon, essential for social bonding among these intelligent primates. His new surroundings give him a chance to adapt and, hopefully, live freely one day.
Paraguay to Peru - South America’s Iconic Club Football Trophy on the Move
In November 2025, DHL delivered the iconic trophy for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Final, South America’s most prestigious club football showdown. The journey began at CONMEBOL’s headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, and ended in Lima, Peru, where the decisive match took place on November 29. Standing alongside Europe’s UEFA Champions League, the CONMEBOL Libertadores brings together the best clubs from across South America, each chasing the ultimate prize and the privilege to represent the continent at the FIFA Club World Cup. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and passionate fans, the final is a sports highlight watched by millions worldwide. As CONMEBOL’s Official Logistics Partner, DHL ensured the trophy’s safe and timely arrival. Roughly one meter in height, it traveled in a custom metallic case with a special security lock and was handled exclusively with gloves to preserve its flawless shine. Even sealed inside the case, the trophy sparked excitement – fans who spotted it often gathered to snap photos and share the moment. This year, Flamengo of Rio de Janeiro claimed the trophy after an unforgettable all-Brazilian clash against Palmeiras of São Paulo.
