Seventeen people pass away due to fire at office building in Indonesia

2025-12-09 06:37:34
(MENAFN) A devastating fire at a seven-story office building in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta claimed the lives of at least 17 people on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

All the victims were transported to a hospital for identification, Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro told a news agency.

Condro said the blaze began when a battery on the first floor caught fire, rapidly growing in intensity as thick smoke spread upward to the sixth floor of the building.

Emergency teams were still combing through the site as search efforts continued.

MENAFN

