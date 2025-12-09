Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Allocations For Liberated Regions Through 2026
According to him, today, the main investment projects are focused on Karabakh and East Zangezur. With the direct participation and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, rapid reconstruction and reconstruction work is being carried out in the liberated lands.
"The majority of the allocations are directed towards infrastructure projects, and the added value they will create for our economy is expected to be in the medium and long term. We must take these into account," he pointed out.
