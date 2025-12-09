Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Allocations For Liberated Regions Through 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 25 billion manat ($14.4 billion) has been allocated from Azerbaijan's budget for the restoration of liberated territories since 2020, including 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion) for 2026, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of draft laws within the 2026 state budget envelope at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, today, the main investment projects are focused on Karabakh and East Zangezur. With the direct participation and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, rapid reconstruction and reconstruction work is being carried out in the liberated lands.

"The majority of the allocations are directed towards infrastructure projects, and the added value they will create for our economy is expected to be in the medium and long term. We must take these into account," he pointed out.