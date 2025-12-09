UAE: 8 In 10 Shoppers Now Use AI To Guide Purchases, Study Reveals

The way people shop in the UAE is undergoing a radical transformation, with artificial intelligence and digital tools driving a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour, according to fresh data released by Visa.

Visa's survey, conducted between October 14 and October 28, 2025, among 1,000 UAE adults, reveals that about 8 in 10, or 80 per cent, of respondents now use AI to guide their shopping: for product research, price comparisons, gift inspiration and more.

The company's UAE Country Manager described the trend as a“fundamental reimagining of commerce”.

This surge is confirmed by external research. A 2025 retail study from fintech platform Adyen reports that 70 per cent of UAE consumers have used AI to assist with shopping, a dramatic 44 per cent increase from 2024. Among them, 21 per cent said they tried AI shopping tools for the first time in the past year, while 62 per cent signalled openness to using AI for actual purchases in the future.

Many shoppers say AI delivers real value: 65 per cent of AI users in the Adyen report said it helps inspire them when choosing items, whether that's a new outfit, a meal or a gift, and 14 per cent said their best ideas come from AI.

Generational shifts are also underway. While younger demographics unsurprisingly lead the adoption, with Millennials (75 per cent) and Gen Z (74 per cent) most likely to use AI when shopping, growth is fastest among older groups. For instance, usage among Generation X (aged 44–59) surged 49 per cent year-on-year to reach 59 per cent.

At the same time, broader digital payment habits are evolving. Research from 2025 by PYMNTS Intelligence for Visa shows that 67 per cent of UAE consumers used their phones in their most recent retail purchase, marking a 23 per cent increase since 2022. Access to mobile shopping and widespread biometric payment authentication have contributed to the UAE emerging as a global leader in mobile retail.

The shift toward AI is also influencing attitudes toward payment methods beyond conventional cards and wallets. Visa's 2025 survey found that a strong majority of UAE respondents would welcome cryptocurrenc as a gift. At the same time, many expect stablecoins, a type of digital currency designed to minimise volatility, to gain prominence over the next decade.

This changing mindset reflects broader shifts in digital finance across the UAE. As digital wallets, mobile payments and fintech platforms continue to proliferate, cash-on-delivery and traditional payment methods are steadily losing ground. A 2022 survey by Mastercard found 88 per cent of UAE consumers have used at least one emerging payment method in the last year, including mobile wallets, digital cards, or fintech transfers.

The momentum in digital commerce is further boosted by a changing retail landscape: many consumers now research products online even while browsing in-store, and retailers are responding by embedding digital tools such as virtual try-ons, AI-driven suggestions, QR-code discounts and augmented-reality previews within physical stores.

The findings from Visa and corroborating reports indicate that the UAE is sprinting ahead in what could be the next phase of global retail evolution, one defined by convenience, speed, personalisation and digital-native payment methods.