Qatar Edge Bahrain To Reach U-23 Gulf Cup Semis

Doha, Qatar: Qatar yesterday sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) U-23 Gulf Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bahrain at Aspire Stadium No. 2 in the second round of Group A matches.

Mustafa Al Sayed struck the decisive goal in the 90+3rd minute, lifting Qatar to six points and securing their second win of the campaign. The hosts had opened their tournament with an impressive 3-0 victory over Kuwait, and now trail only Saudi Arabia on goal difference in the group standings.

Qatar dominated the opening half and came close to breaking the deadlock when Yazan Mohammed's effort rattled the post in the 34th minute. Despite sustained pressure, the breakthrough eluded them before the interval.

Bahrain responded strongly in the second half and nearly took the lead themselves. Abdulrahman Al-Khayyat unleashed a strike in the 79th minute that crashed against the crossbar, keeping Qatar under pressure as the clock wound down.

But just when the match seemed destined for a stalemate, Al Sayed rose highest to head home the winner from inside the box deep into stoppage time, securing Qatar's passage to the last four.

In the group's other fixture, Saudi Arabia also booked their semi-final place with a 1-0 victory over Kuwait at Aspire Stadium No. 1. Abdullah Radif scored the lone goal in the 61st minute, firing a powerful strike into the top corner to continue Saudi Arabia's impressive run after their opening 5-1 win over Bahrain.

With two defeats each, Kuwait and Bahrain were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage, leaving Qatar and Saudi Arabia to advance from Group A.