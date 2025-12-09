403
South African Premier Pledges Stronger Crackdown on Illegal Taverns
(MENAFN) The premier of South Africa’s Gauteng province, Panyaza Lesufi, has pledged to escalate measures against illegal taverns and reinforce liquor law enforcement following a fatal shooting at an unlicensed bar in Saulsville Hostel, Atteridgeville, which resulted in 12 deaths.
The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, claiming 12 lives, including three minors, and leaving 14 others injured.
Authorities reported that 25 people were shot, with all survivors receiving hospital treatment.
”SAPS has launched a manhunt for three unknown suspects,” SAPS National Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stated.
She confirmed that among the deceased were three minors – boys aged three and 12, and a 16-year-old girl – while the remainder of the victims were adults.
The shooting took place shortly after 4:15 a.m., although police were not notified until around 6 a.m. Mathe noted that at least three armed individuals entered the hostel and fired indiscriminately at patrons.
Lesufi described the killings as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” extending his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.
“We are distressed by the loss of innocent lives, including young children, in this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the families who are grieving today,” he said.
Lesufi highlighted that illegal liquor outlets frequently attract criminal activity, creating serious threats to community safety.
“Illegal shebeens must not be allowed to operate as safe havens for criminals. We strongly condemn the lawlessness that thrives in such spaces. Working with law enforcement, we will intensify operations targeting both legal and illegal alcohol establishments to ensure full compliance with the law.”
