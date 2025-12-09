Uzbekistan, South Korea Agree To Launch Humanoid Robot Production
The agreements were sealed through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Deputy Chairman of the Uzeltechsanoat Association Farid Abdulalimov and representatives of South Korean robotics company ROBOTIS.
ROBOTIS is a South Korean robotics company and is widely recognized in global markets for its humanoid robots and educational and industrial robotic systems, as well as DYNAMIXEL smart actuators. The company has been around the block when it comes to developing and bringing to market cutting-edge robotic platforms.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $1.4 billion in January–October 2025, accounting for 2.2% of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade volume.
