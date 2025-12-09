Katara Unveils Sculpture By Uruguayan Artist, Symbolising Strong Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The sculpture created by Uruguayan artist Emilio Medeiros, entitled“King Time,” was unveiled yesterday at the Katara Cultural Village by General Manager of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay H E Mario Lubetkin.

The event was attended by several ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions.

The unveiling of this sculpture is part of Uruguay's celebrations marking the bicentennial of its declaration of independence.

This artistic and cultural endeavour symbolises the longstanding friendship and collaboration between Qatar and Uruguay, while also highlighting Katara's role as a global platform for cultural dialogue among nations.

Katara General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti (fourth right), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay H E Mario Lubetkin (fifth right), and other dignitaries at the unveiling of the sculpture at the Katara Cultural Village yesterday.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Ambassador of Uruguay H E Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales expressed his country's pride in this cultural collaboration with Katara, emphasising that the sculpture represents a message of sincere friendship from the people of Uruguay to the people of Qatar. He described the artwork as“a symbolic embodiment of the idea of time as a guarantee and witness to existence and truth.”

He explained that the sculpture's concept is based on highlighting the value of time as a path extending through infinite stages, a symbolic reference to two centuries of independence built on unwavering will and a deep love of freedom. He noted that the artist, Emilio Medeiros, belongs to the artistic school influenced by the thought of the world-renowned artist Joaquín Torres García, which blends geometry and human symbolism in a universal visual expression.



The Ambassador also expressed his appreciation for Katara's support and hosting of this cultural project, thanking the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay for gracing the opening ceremony, and the Katara management for their efforts in bringing this distinguished artistic event to fruition.

The sculpture“King Time” is a contemporary artwork crafted from aluminum sheets, measuring 3 meters in height, 1.30 meters in width, and 0.50 meters in depth.

It aims to offer a philosophical interpretation of the meaning of time as a witness and guarantor of humanity's journey and existence.