Putin Urges New Strategy to Boost Russia’s Birth Rate
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a fresh proposal aimed at increasing the nation’s birth rate, emphasizing the need for initiatives that promote more engaged fatherhood alongside current programs that assist mothers.
During a Monday session of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, he stressed that Russia requires a more comprehensive and long-range strategy as the demographic outlook continues to deteriorate.
Putin underscored that “The family is based on mutual respect, on the participation of both parents in raising children,” and added, “Therefore, alongside supporting motherhood, we need to think through measures to support responsible fatherhood.”
He suggested that men should assume a more dynamic role in day-to-day family responsibilities, participate more actively in deciding whether to have children, and contribute more consistently to their upbringing.
He also noted that responsible fatherhood includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle and safeguarding reproductive well-being for as long as possible.
The president explained that the demographic agenda must prioritize broad, systemic efforts intended to sustain families over time.
Russian authorities have repeatedly cautioned about a looming population crisis. The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) documented just 1.222 million births in 2024—Russia’s lowest annual figure since 1999—representing a drop of one third compared with 2014.
This decline mirrors a global pattern in both advanced and emerging nations toward fertility levels below population-replacement thresholds.
