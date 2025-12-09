Qatari Diar Awarded Sustainability Award Certificate By Nobel Sustainability Trust

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari Diar has been awarded the Sustainability Award Certificate by the Nobel Sustainability Trust, in recognition of Lusail City, which has been selected as the world's first sustainable, resilient and smart city to receive the Trust's official accreditation.

This achievement, realised in collaboration with the global firm AECOM, represents an international milestone that highlights Qatar's leadership in advancing sustainable development goals and shaping the cities of the future.

The certificate was received by Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, during an official ceremony organised by the Nobel Sustainability Trust in Miami, USA.

The event was attended by H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar, as well as Peter Nobel, along with a distinguished group of senior officials, international figures, and leaders in sustainability and urban development.