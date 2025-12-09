403
Zelenskyy Rules Out Territorial Concessions in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday firmly rejected territorial compromises in ongoing peace negotiations, declaring Ukraine "has no right to give up its territories" while dismissing any swap of land for security assurances.
"There were 28 points, now there are 20. We have aligned this direction and quite frankly, the non-Ukrainian points have been removed," Zelenskyy told journalists through video link, according to Interfax-Ukraine, confirming no breakthrough has materialized on territorial disputes.
The wartime leader stressed that exchanging sovereignty for protective guarantees "is not on the table," invoking Ukraine's Constitution, international legal frameworks, and what he characterized as an ethical duty to safeguard national territory.
Zelenskyy simultaneously warned against sidelining Washington from diplomatic efforts, underscoring Kyiv's reliance on American military assistance and sustained economic pressure against Moscow.
"The Europeans, our partners, are strong, but PURL is an opportunity to buy from the US precisely the weapons that the Europeans, unfortunately, do not have," he said.
He acknowledged US President Donald Trump has "his own vision" for concluding hostilities that diverges from Ukrainian objectives, noting persistent disagreements over Donbas and additional Russian-controlled regions.
Zelenskyy traveled to London for critical consultations with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
European authorities indicated emerging waves of EU and American sanctions are damaging Russia's economic infrastructure, potentially strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position as discussions advance.
The summit reinforced Europe's stance demanding any truce be "just and lasting," with Zelenskyy highlighting that synchronized collaboration between Europe and America remains vital as deliberations enter a precarious phase.
The Ukrainian commander-in-chief also disclosed he is weighing Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal or First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for presidential chief of staff following Andriy Yermak's departure amid a corruption investigation that included property searches.
"I have options for Minister Shmyhal or Minister Fedorov, but there is a challenge here because the Rada must remove them before they are appointed, and we don't want it to be like in this game of Jenga, when you pull out one piece and everything falls apart," he said.
The president confirmed overnight departure from London to Italy, with Italian media reporting a Rome visit following telephone discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
