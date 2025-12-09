403
Orban praises Turkey’s role, labels Turkic world as strengthening force
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Türkiye’s regional influence and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diplomatic initiatives on Monday, emphasizing that the Turkic world is becoming a dynamic and strengthening force. Speaking at a joint press conference in Istanbul, Orban said Erdogan shared that a new world is emerging, with the Turkic world poised to harness great energy, reflecting a broader vision behind the notion of a “Turkish century.”
Orban met Erdogan ahead of the 7th Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. He lauded Türkiye’s mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, describing Erdogan as “the only successful mediator” and stressing that Budapest believes the issue cannot be resolved militarily, but only through negotiation.
The Hungarian premier also highlighted strong prospects in political, energy, economic, and defense sectors for bilateral cooperation. Hungary has historically valued its ties with the Turkic world and is currently an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States.
Orban expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s migration policy and pledged to ensure Ankara’s efforts are recognized in Brussels and Washington. He confirmed Hungary’s continued use of Russian gas due to limited alternatives and thanked Türkiye for facilitating the transfer, noting that 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been delivered via the TurkStream pipeline this year. Last month, the US granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for Russian oil and gas imports.
On defense cooperation, Orban stressed that relations between Hungary and Türkiye are already well-established and growing in significance within Europe’s defense industry.
