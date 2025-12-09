OSE Immunotherapeutics Unveils 20262028 Strategic Plan With Four Opportunities For Value Creation



Completion of Tedopi's phase 3 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

One or two new rare/specialty indications for Lusvertikimab

Subcutaneous formulation and combination strategies for Lusvertikimab in UC Management webcast on Wednesday, December 10 th at 6pm CET

Nantes, France, December 9, 2025 – 7:30am CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), today announced its new three-year strategic plan designed to accelerate development of its most promising programs while maintaining financial discipline. This plan creates multiple near-term catalysts and reinforces OSE Immunotherapeutics' commitment to immunology innovation.

Four Value Creating Opportunities

Advancing one or two specialty indications and a subcutaneous formulation for Lusvertikimab strengthens its value proposition and opens new business opportunities. This strategy is supported by disciplined financial management and scientific leadership - securing financing aligned with strategic goals, optimizing capital structure, and leveraging partnerships and milestone payments, while showcasing OSE Immunotherapeutics' expertise and differentiated mechanisms of action.

Marc Le Bozec, Chief Executive Officer at OSE Immunotherapeutics commented:

“This strategy positions OSE for success by concentrating resources where they can create the most value for all our stakeholders over the next three years. It's ambitious yet realistic for a company our size.

“We've reached an inflection point where we focus on programs with the greatest potential for near-term catalysts and return, while preparing to partner assets that require larger scale once they are Phase 3-ready. Our plan strikes the right balance between clinical risk and financial opportunity, prioritizing late-stage assets and keeping our research engine strong. It reflects our vision and the exceptional dedication of our teams, which is the foundation of OSE's ability to deliver on these goals.”

Financial Visibility and Strategy

OSE Immunotherapeutics enters this strategic cycle with an ambition to limit shareholder dilution while securing a reasonable cash runway through a mix of complementary financing options, including equity, new debt and restructuring of existing debt. The Company currently has financial visibility until early Q4 2026, excluding any additional financing or milestone payments from existing partnerships. While the three-year strategic plan requires far less investment than the previously planned Phase 2b for Lusvertikimab IV in ulcerative colitis, additional financial resources will be necessary to complete it.

In parallel, OSE Immunotherapeutics will continue to investigate new strategic partnerships on its proprietary assets and may also be eligible to receive milestones under current agreements, notably a EUR 17.5m payment from Boehringer Ingelheim, related to the 2024 acquisition of a cis-targeting anti-PD-1/cytokine asset, which would significantly reduce financing needs.

Beyond these priorities, other proprietary assets will advance in preclinical development at limited cost to maximize partnership opportunities.

