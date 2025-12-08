Strong Winds Bring Slight Relief To Delhi-NCR, But Air Quality Remains Poor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The residents of Delhi-NCR experienced some relief on Tuesday morning after days of highly polluted air. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), surface winds blowing at speeds between 15 and 25 km per hour have helped reduce air pollution levels slightly.

The increased wind speed has allowed suspended pollutant particles to disperse into the upper atmosphere, directly impacting the Air Quality Index (AQI). Pollution levels in the city have consistently been recorded in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category, but several monitoring stations reported readings below 300.

In Noida, the AQI has also shown signs of improvement, with levels close to 255 at some stations. According to the CPCB and UP Pollution Control Board monitoring points, Sector 62 recorded an AQI of 255, Sector 125 recorded 313, and Sector 116 recorded 307.

Some locations in Delhi showed improvement as well. As per available data, Pusa recorded an AQI of 270, Shadipur 239, Vivek Vihar 323, Wazirpur 320, and RK Puram 313.

According to the IMD forecast for December 9, light fog is expected with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds are expected to remain between 15 and 25 kilometres per hour in the morning.

On December 10, shallow fog is likely, with temperatures expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 8 degrees Celsius (minimum). Dense fog is expected on December 11, with temperatures forecast at 24 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD officials said fog intensity is expected to increase from Wednesday morning, potentially affecting visibility. Pollution levels are also expected to rise again as wind speed decreases.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', indicating little to no health impact. Levels from 51 to 100 fall under the 'satisfactory' category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups --such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues -- may experience slight discomfort.

The 'moderate' category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among individuals with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', where prolonged exposure may cause breathing discomfort to most people.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked 'very poor', posing a risk of respiratory illness even for healthy individuals. The most hazardous range, severe, includes AQI values from 401 to 500, where air quality becomes dangerous for all.