Tara Sutaria Channels Jennifer Lopez With Ode To Iconic 'Maid In Manhattan' Ensemble

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria stepped into a slice of Hollywood nostalgia as she recreated global star Jennifer Lopez's celebrated gown from the 2002 romantic comedy drama Maid in Manhattan.

Tara took to Instagram to share a series of looks in which she recreated Jennifer Lopez's iconic style from the 2002 film. She also shared a picture of the“On The Floor” hitmaker from the movie and added the song“Fall Again” by Glenn Lewis.

“An homage to one of my favourite costumes worn by an actress in film, ever... Jennifer Lopez in“ Maid in Manhattan,” Tara wrote.

She went on to heap praise of JLO and wrote:“She was/is the epitome of elegance and glamour.”

Calling it one of the most elegant costumes ever worn on screen, Tara went on to thank renowned designers Gauri & Nainika, who have styled international names like Carrie Underwood and Pamela Anderson to name a few, for tailoring a version that matched the charm of the original.

“I have to thank @gauriandnainika for recreating our version of the evening gown for me.. Make up by me P.S - This song is also from the film,” she said.

Maid in Manhattan is directed by Wayne Wang. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. In the film, a hotel maid and a high-profile politician fall in love.

Talking about Tara, she was last seen in Apurva. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa. Set in Chambal, the film follows an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive.

She will next be seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is all set to hit the theatres on March 19.

The action-drama extravaganza 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.