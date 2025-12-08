Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With UK Foreign Secretary Cooper


2025-12-08 11:00:27
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The Secretary and the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation to achieve a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary also underscored their shared focus on advancing security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East. In addition, they reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.

U.S. Department of State

