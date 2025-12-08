MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica: Dos Pinos And DONATAPA Convert a Thousand Kilos of Bottle Caps into an Accessible Trail on Cahuita Beach appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

One thousand kilograms of Dos Pinos tea and other beverage caps collected throughout the country were turned into a platform that will provide access for people with disabilitie in Playa Negra, Cahuita, thanks to a partnership between the Dos Pinos Milk Producers Cooperative, DONATAPA, and the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network.

The Cooperative actively participates in sustainability initiatives, environmental education in the region, and promotion of the circular economy throughout the year. Through its cooperative model, Dos Pinos has managed to involve employees, consumers, and entire communities with the aim of transforming wast into various material options that have a positive impact on communities and their inhabitants.

“Every cap we manage to recover today becomes access, opportunity, and equity. Dos Pinos shows that when we listen to the call and take action, change is possible. This accessible beach represents not only infrastructure, but also a symbol of respect and empathy for the people and the planet we share,” said Sofía Valverde, Communications and Community Relations Manager at Dos Pinos.

The initiative, promoted by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network (RED) and its DONATAPA project, transforms plastic bottle caps into recycled plastic wood to build walkways and amphibious chairs, allowing people with disabilities to access the country's public beaches.

This new infrastructure in Playa Negra, Cahuita, represents a step forward for the Costa Rican Caribbean and an example of how cooperation between sectors can generate real and lasting impact.

This will be the third accessible beach in the Costa Rican Caribbean, following those inaugurated at Playa Cieneguita (Limón) and Playa Manzanillo (Talamanca), thus expanding the network of spaces that guarantee everyone can enjoy the sea, regardless of their physical condition. The installation includes 10 modules of 30-meter walkways and an amphibious chair, made from 1,000 kilos of plastic caps collected throughout the country,” said Stephanie Sheehy, executive director of the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network.

The Cooperative's environmental track record consolidates its position as a regional benchmark in sustainability. The company has developed collection and recycling programs at its production plants and wastewater treatment plants, as well as across all its operations, in line with international standards, and reforestation projects in rural areas to offset emissions and restore ecosystems.

In addition, it has invested in research into sustainable packaging, demonstrating that environmental responsibility can be a driver of innovation and national pride.

“For Dos Pinos, sustainability is a comprehensive commitment that combines economic well-being, social inclusion, and environmental protection. When we transform plastic into opportunities for access, we not only care for the planet, but we also affirm that inclusion is a fundamental right. As a responsible company, we do our part to create a more just and equitable society,” concluded Valverde.

The new beach will be managed by two local business owners, who are also restaurant owners in the area, who will join forces to ensure inclusive, safe, and supportive service. Both will provide equipment maintenance, visitor registration, and free access to sanitary facilities for people with disabilities, reaffirming the community commitment that brings the project to life.

