Kuwait U-23 Team Loses 0-1 Against Saudi Arabia In Gulf Cup Tourney

2025-12-08 03:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait lost in a match against Saudi Arabia 0-1 on Monday, held as part of the second round of the U-23 Gulf cup football tournament.
The first half ended with no goals, and in the second, Abdullah Rdaif scored for the Saudis, in the 61st minute, thus the game ended in their favor with three point.
Meanwhile, Qatar beat Bahrain 0-1. With these results, the Saudis and Bahrainis' total score reached six for each.
Kuwait had lost in the first match of the championship against Qatar 0-3 while Saudi Arabia thrashed Bahrain 0-5.
Group A: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain.
Group B: Iraq, the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.
The tournament that kicked off on Thursday would conclude on the 16th of the current month. (end)
