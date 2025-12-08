La Hacienda To Bring 15 Regional Artists To Sole DXB 2025

This December, Sole DXB, the region's definitive festival for contemporary culture, welcomes a new creative hub to its landscape: La Hacienda, presented by PATRÓN and Sole DXB. Making its first-ever appearance at the festival, La Hacienda aims to unite the voices shaping the Middle East's creative future.

Across the festival weekend, La Hacienda will become a pulse point of fashion, sound, and regional identity, spotlighting 15 artists who echo the region's ever-evolving sonic frequency. Expect everything from Bahraini electronic edits and disco-led grooves to African-influenced club beats and next-gen genre disruptors, all woven together to create a soundscape that's unmistakably regional.

Anchoring the lineup is Mister Levier, one of the Middle East's most influential DJs and a defining force in the region's open-format scene. He's joined by Beirut's own Diamond Setter, the multidisciplinary artist whose journey from jeweller to DJ has made him a staple at the city's most iconic clubs. French-Iranian DJ and local style icon Parvané Barret brings her hypnotic sets and fashion-forward energy, embodying the duality of La Hacienda: elegance with a global pulse. Rounding out the weekend are DIJOK, Hameed, and Omar Fayyad, who infuse the space with deep house, disco-driven edits, and boundary-pushing beats.

The experience extends beyond sound; La Hacienda's features warm earth tones, piña-inspired silhouettes, sculptural arches, a terrace garden, courtyard bar, and glow-up stations, creating an all-rounded festival destination at Sole DXB.

Adding a style-forward twist, visitors can check out UAE fashion brand Badibanga at the venue for a limited-edition merch drop: a Chicano-inspired bowling shirt and bandana that fuse L.A. street culture with Dubai's multicultural energy.

Sole DXB is set to take place in Dubai from December 12-14.