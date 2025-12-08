La Hacienda To Bring 15 Regional Artists To Sole DXB 2025
This December, Sole DXB, the region's definitive festival for contemporary culture, welcomes a new creative hub to its landscape: La Hacienda, presented by PATRÓN and Sole DXB. Making its first-ever appearance at the festival, La Hacienda aims to unite the voices shaping the Middle East's creative future.
Across the festival weekend, La Hacienda will become a pulse point of fashion, sound, and regional identity, spotlighting 15 artists who echo the region's ever-evolving sonic frequency. Expect everything from Bahraini electronic edits and disco-led grooves to African-influenced club beats and next-gen genre disruptors, all woven together to create a soundscape that's unmistakably regional.Recommended For You Bridge Summit, Abu Dhabi: Arab actresses call for more women writers to reshape roles
Anchoring the lineup is Mister Levier, one of the Middle East's most influential DJs and a defining force in the region's open-format scene. He's joined by Beirut's own Diamond Setter, the multidisciplinary artist whose journey from jeweller to DJ has made him a staple at the city's most iconic clubs. French-Iranian DJ and local style icon Parvané Barret brings her hypnotic sets and fashion-forward energy, embodying the duality of La Hacienda: elegance with a global pulse. Rounding out the weekend are DIJOK, Hameed, and Omar Fayyad, who infuse the space with deep house, disco-driven edits, and boundary-pushing beats.
The experience extends beyond sound; La Hacienda's features warm earth tones, piña-inspired silhouettes, sculptural arches, a terrace garden, courtyard bar, and glow-up stations, creating an all-rounded festival destination at Sole DXB.
Adding a style-forward twist, visitors can check out UAE fashion brand Badibanga at the venue for a limited-edition merch drop: a Chicano-inspired bowling shirt and bandana that fuse L.A. street culture with Dubai's multicultural energy.
Sole DXB is set to take place in Dubai from December 12-14.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment