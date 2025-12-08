Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.67% By 2032, Evaluates Delveinsight Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Labcorp, Perkinelmer, ARUP Lab, Siemens Healthineers AG

According to DelveInsight's analysis, The expansion of the preeclampsia diagnostics market is largely fueled by the rising prevalence of preeclampsia and its related risk factors, coupled with growing awareness among expectant mothers and healthcare providers. Furthermore, continuous product innovation and development efforts by leading market players are anticipated to further support market growth throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight's “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2032” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Preeclampsia Diagnostics companies actively working in the market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the report Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Trends

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Overview

Preeclampsia diagnostics refer to the medical tests and procedures used to detect preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related condition characterized by high blood pressure and organ dysfunction, typically after 20 weeks of gestation. Diagnostic methods include monitoring blood pressure, urine protein levels, and blood tests to assess kidney and liver function. Advanced diagnostics may involve biomarker tests like placental growth factor (PlGF) and soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1) to predict or confirm the condition. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial to manage risks and prevent complications for both the mother and baby.

DelveInsight Analysis: The preeclampsia diagnostics market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.67% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Insights

Geographically, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the preeclampsia diagnostics market in 2024. This leadership is driven by a growing number of preeclampsia cases, heightened awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, and a well-established healthcare system with broad access to advanced diagnostic technologies. Furthermore, supportive government programs and continuous innovation by major industry players are expected to fuel market growth across the region throughout the 2025 to 2032 forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Preeclampsia Diagnostics, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics

Recent Developments in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Report



In February 2025, Roche announced that the U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for its Elecsys® sFlt-1/PlGF ratio test, designed for preeclampsia diagnosis. This test helps categorize hospitalized pregnant women with hypertensive conditions into low- and high-risk groups for developing severe preeclampsia within two weeks, supporting improved risk assessment, timely intervention, and potentially reducing adverse health outcomes.

In May 2024, Labcorp introduced a first-trimester preeclampsia screening test, intended for use between 11 and 14 weeks of pregnancy to evaluate the risk of developing preeclampsia before 34 weeks. This test, the only one of its kind in the U.S., is applicable to all pregnant individuals, including those experiencing their first pregnancy or classified as low- to average-risk. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market during the forecast period

Key Players in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market include- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labcorp, PerkinElmer, ARUP Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Revvity, Randox Laboratories, CERCA Biotech, and others.

Which MedTech key players in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Key Preeclampsia Diagnostics Companies

Analysis on the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Landscape

A significant breakthrough in preeclampsia diagnostics is the development of biomarker-based blood tests that measure placental growth factor (PlGF) and soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1). These biomarkers enable early and even asymptomatic detection of preeclampsia, providing healthcare providers with essential tools for proactive and personalized pregnancy care. Innovations in molecular diagnostics and immunoassay technologies have further advanced these blood tests. Several companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, and Roche Diagnostics, have introduced platforms for early preeclampsia detection. For example, in May 2023, the U.S. FDA approved Thermo Scientific's B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR, a novel blood biomarker test for assessing the risk and managing preeclampsia clinically.

These developments are accelerating the adoption of blood-based diagnostics, playing a pivotal role in the growing demand for early detection tools and driving the overall growth of the preeclampsia diagnostics market.

Scope of the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022–2032

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Sample Type: Blood Test and Urine Test

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Reagents & Kits and Instruments

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Mode of Testing: Laboratory-based Testing and Point-of-care Testing (POCT)

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Preeclampsia Diagnostics Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labcorp, PerkinElmer, ARUP Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Revvity, Randox Laboratories, CERCA Biotech, and others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Interested in knowing how the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market will grow by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Analysis

Table of Contents