China’s Forex Reserves Edge Higher in December 2025
(MENAFN) China’s foreign exchange holdings reached 3.3579 trillion U.S. dollars by the close of December 2025, reflecting a rise of 11.5 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent, compared with the end of November, according to official figures released Wednesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange explained that the U.S. dollar index weakened while global financial asset values experienced mixed shifts during the month, shaped by macroeconomic indicators and monetary strategies in leading economies.
The administration noted that the increase in reserves was largely driven by currency conversion effects and fluctuations in asset prices, which together contributed to the overall growth.
