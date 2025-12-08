MEDIA ADVISORY - The Brick Lloydminster - Grand Opening & Exclusive Media Sneak Peek

WHAT: Join us for an exclusive sneak peek of The Brick's brand-new Lloydminster store, newly developed from the former Canadian Tire location. The expanded 27,000 sq. ft. space, more than 5,000 sq. ft. larger than the previous store, features modern finishes such as luxury vinyl and ceramic tile and polished concrete floors, along with an enhanced selection across all product categories.

The grand opening celebration will offer a variety of customer incentives, including a $50 in-store credit for the first 25 shoppers, savings of up to 30 per cent on furniture and the chance to win a $5,000 Brick Shopping Spree. From December 11–15, shoppers can enjoy exclusive grand opening deals and the chance to win more than $12,000 in prizes, valid only at The Brick Lloydminster.

This grand opening represents The Brick's continued commitment to serving Lloydminster and providing exceptional value, service and selection to the community.

WHO: Darci Walker, President, The Brick

WHEN: Media Sneak Peek: Thursday, December 11, 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Official Grand Opening: Saturday, December 13, doors open at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The Brick Lloydminster

Power Centre

Unit 101, 4215 – 70 Ave