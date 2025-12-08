Éirecomposites Partners With IONA And Technological University Dublin On €3.8 Million LIFT Project

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ÉireComposites is delighted to announce its participation in the LIFT Project, Logistics Innovation for Flight Transport, a major new initiative funded under Ireland's Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund with an award of €3.8 million. The project, led by IONA, brings together ÉireComposites, IONA and Technological University Dublin through the CREST Technology Gateway to advance the next generation of drone manufacturing.

Starting in January, the LIFT Project will address one of the most significant challenges in drone logistics, which is how to scale up and automate the production of lightweight and high-performance composite airframes capable of supporting routine delivery operations in rural and hard to reach regions.

ÉireComposites will play a central role in the project by applying its extensive experience in aerospace and space grade composite structures to develop the next generation of airframes. The company will focus on designing and manufacturing lighter, stronger and more efficient composite components that reduce overall aircraft weight while maintaining durability and safety for real world flight operations. ÉireComposites will also explore new automated manufacturing approaches that increase production capability and deliver consistent and repeatable quality at scale.

Tomas Flanagan, CEO of ÉireComposites, commented:

“Our involvement in the LIFT Project enables us to push the boundaries of what composite materials and automated manufacturing can achieve for drone logistics. Developing airframes that are lighter, stronger and optimised for real world operations is a complex challenge, but it is exactly the kind of challenge our team excels at. We look forward to bringing our aerospace and space sector expertise to this important national initiative.”

This new programme builds on ÉireComposites' existing collaboration with IONA. The success of that work provides a strong foundation for the more ambitious research and development that the LIFT Project will enable.

By combining the composite manufacturing expertise of ÉireComposites with the drone technology experience of IONA and the research capability of Technological University Dublin, the LIFT consortium aims to deliver a new generation of advanced airframes that will support the growth of drone enabled supply chains and help deliver faster, greener and more efficient logistics solutions for communities across Ireland.

ÉireComposites extends its sincere thanks to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Enterprise Ireland and the DTIF evaluation panel for their continued support in enabling innovation across Ireland's aviation and advanced manufacturing sectors.