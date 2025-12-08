403
Death Toll from Indonesia Floods, Landslides Surpasses 1,000
(MENAFN) Severe flooding and landslides in Indonesia have left nearly 1,200 people dead or missing as of Monday, according to data from the country’s National Disaster Management Agency.
The disasters—driven by unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones—have wreaked havoc across Asia, with Indonesia hardest hit, followed by Sri Lanka.
In Sumatra alone, floods and landslides have claimed 961 lives, with 234 people still missing and roughly 5,000 injured, the disaster agency reported. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors.
More than 3.2 million people have been affected by the calamities, while over 1 million residents were displaced to safer areas across the flood-stricken provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the government’s commitment to deploying all available resources and funding to assist impacted communities, according to state-run media.
Earlier, Prabowo said the country plans to acquire up to 200 helicopters by 2026 to bolster both defense capabilities and preparedness for natural disasters.
In Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah has claimed 627 lives, with 190 people still missing since the storm hit on Nov. 17, the Disaster Management Center reported.
The United Nations stated last week that at least 185 deaths occurred in southern Thailand, with 367 people still missing. Severe weather has also resulted in four fatalities in India and three in Malaysia.
