Thailand, Cambodia Border Tensions Return
(MENAFN) Thailand launched airstrikes into Cambodia on Monday, amid mutual accusations of violating a US-mediated ceasefire between the two Southeast Asian nations.
The longstanding border conflict, which dates back over fifty years, flared into violence in July. After five days of clashes, US President Donald Trump successfully negotiated a temporary truce.
According to the Royal Thai Army, new confrontations began on Sunday when Cambodian forces allegedly opened fire on Thai soldiers in eastern Ubon Ratchathani province.
One Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured, prompting further attacks on Thai troops using artillery and drones at Anupong Base.
Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force, stated on Monday that F-16 fighter jets were deployed to “reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians.”
In response, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, a spokeswoman for the Cambodian Defense Ministry, claimed that Thai forces had executed multiple strikes on Cambodian positions using small arms, mortars, and tanks.
She added, “The Thai side also falsely accused Cambodia without any basis, despite the fact that Cambodian forces did not retaliate at all,” and refuted claims of a Thai military buildup along the border.
The border disagreement stems from colonial-era maps drawn by France, which governed Cambodia until 1953.
The July clashes resulted in dozens of fatalities and displaced over 200,000 people on both sides.
