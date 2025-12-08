India's MSME Export Share Rises To 48.55% In FY25: Govt Data

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has introduced a series of measures aimed at strengthening export competitiveness and enhancing the participation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in global value chains, Minister of State for MSME Sushri Shobha Karandlaje said.

Recent export data shows that the share of MSMEs in India's total merchandise exports has increased from 45.74 per cent in 2023–24 to 48.55 per cent in 2024–25 in value terms.

In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on December 8, the Minister outlined the Government's ongoing efforts to support MSME exporters.

As part of these efforts, the Government has approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), envisioned as an integrated framework to strengthen the export ecosystem.

Under the mission, assistance will be provided through NIRYAT PROTSAHAN, which focuses on trade finance facilitation for MSME exporters, and NIRYAT DISHA, which will offer non-financial support such as export-quality and compliance guidance, market access initiatives, logistics facilitation and measures to improve the broader export environment.

The recent GST rationalisation is also expected to benefit MSMEs by reducing input costs and enhancing competitiveness across sectors including automobiles, textiles, food processing, logistics and handicrafts.

A range of additional initiatives is being implemented to improve MSME capabilities and competitiveness within global value chains.

These include the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for integrated multimodal logistics planning and the National Logistics Policy, which aims to improve cost efficiency across the logistics network.

Under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE), the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) provides guarantee coverage to Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) for extending additional credit facilities to eligible exporters, including MSMEs.

To facilitate MSME entry into global markets, the Government is also implementing the International Cooperation Scheme, which supports participation in international trade events and reimburses export-related expenses.

The Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) continues to enhance productivity and competitiveness by establishing common facility centres and upgrading industrial infrastructure within clusters.

Additionally, the MSME Competitive (Lean) Scheme is being promoted to encourage the adoption of lean manufacturing practices that help reduce costs, improve efficiency and strengthen overall competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)