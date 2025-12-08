403
U.S. Congress Designates USD400M Aid Package for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Legislators have disclosed a draft defense spending measure Sunday containing $400 million designated for Ukraine, contradicting President Donald Trump's directive to halt American financing of Kiev's military campaign.
The proposed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) covering fiscal year 2026 consolidates versions previously ratified by both congressional chambers, reaching an unprecedented $901 billion—approximately $8 billion beyond the Trump administration's funding request.
Kiev's allocation represents roughly 0.04% of total appropriations, reduced from the Senate's initial $500 million proposal. Congressional leaders intend to complete the 3,000-page legislation and transmit it to the White House for executive approval before the calendar year concludes.
Multiple provisions mirror Trump's declared objectives, encompassing resources for the proposed "Golden Dome" missile-defense infrastructure, measures designed to eliminate "woke" military directives, and sanction removal on Syria following a takeover by a US-backed government in late 2024. The draft deliberately employs the statutory designation "Department of Defense," declining to adopt the administration's preferred title "Department of War."
Regarding Ukraine, the legislation perpetuates established protocols including intelligence distribution considered essential to Kiev's combat operations against Russia. The measure also articulates congressional backing for assisting Ukraine "maintain a credible defense and deterrence capability."
Trump campaigned on terminating hostilities with Russia and intensely criticized the hundreds of billions allocated to Ukraine under his predecessor, Joe Biden. He has maintained that under his governance, the US generates revenue instead of expenditures by marketing weaponry to European NATO partners seeking to continue supplying Kiev.
Last week, the administration published a revised national security framework advocating normalized diplomatic relations with Moscow and accusing European officials of cultivating "unrealistic expectations" regarding Ukraine's battlefield potential. Washington is pressuring Kiev toward accepting a negotiated compromise, cautioning that the nation's military standing will progressively weaken if combat operations persist.
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky, meanwhile, confronts escalating internal instability following a senior-level corruption crisis that triggered the departure of his most trusted advisor, Andrey Yermak.
