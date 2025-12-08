Dragonfly Energy Expands Marine OEM Footprint With World's Largest Power Catamaran Manufacturer, World Cat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the“Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries, today announced that World Cat, the world's largest producer of power catamarans, has expanded its integration of Battle Bornpower systems across new models. Following the successful deployment of the Company's system on the World Cat 325 DC and strong performance over multiple seasons, World Cat has selected Battle Born Batteries as standard equipment for its new 400DC-X Island dual-console model.

World Cat first partnered with Dragonfly Energy to engineer a lithium power system tailored to the 325 DC's electrical load, onboard comfort features, and space constraints. Built around the Company's patented Battle Born GC3 batteries and integrated components, the system has been in active use across varying marine environments, supporting air conditioning, refrigeration, hot water, and other hotel loads. Its proven performance and reliability led World Cat to expand its use of Battle Born Batteries into larger models.

The new World Cat 400DC-X Island is the company's latest flagship dual-console model, designed for premium comfort and offshore performance. Building on customer demand for more capable onboard systems, the 400DC-X Island now integrates a 540Ah lithium ship's power system with a dedicated AC inverter.

“Battle Born Batteries have performed exceptionally well in real-world use, and our customers appreciate the reliability and convenience they provide,” said Rick Martin, materials manager at World Cat.“After seeing the system in operation on the 325 DC, bringing Battle Born Batteries forward as standard equipment on the new 400DC-X Island was a clear step. Dragonfly Energy has been an outstanding engineering partner.”

“Earning World Cat's continued trust is a significant milestone for our marine OEM efforts,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer at Dragonfly Energy.“We believe their decision to adopt Battle Born Batteries as standard equipment on their 400DCX-Island reflects the proven reliability and long-term performance of our lithium power systems.”

The expansion strengthens Dragonfly Energy's presence in the marine OEM market and underscores the growing demand for lithium power solutions that deliver long service life, consistent output, and reduced maintenance for both recreational and commercial boaters.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the collaboration with World Cat, the Company's expansion into the marine OEM market, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

...

Media Relations

Margaret Skillicorn

RAD Strategies Inc.

...

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.