Nikhil Venkatesh

2025-12-08 05:10:43
  • Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Sheffield
I am a moral and political philosopher. I've published on questions of the ethics of collective action, population and procreation, social media, Marxism and effective altruism. My current research project, as a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, is entitled 'Towards a Left-Utilitarianism' and combines the utilitarian idea that we ought to promote the greatest happiness with socialist views about equality, co-operation and solidarity.

I've written public-facing pieces for the Times Literary Supplement and New Socialist.

Experience
  • –present Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Sheffield
Education
  • 2023 University College London, PhD in Philosophy

