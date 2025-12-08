Grand Navy Week 2025 Operational Demo Held In Porbandar, Gujarat

The Indian Navy conducted a grand Operational Demonstration at Porbandar as part of Navy Week 2025, showcasing the service's multidimensional capabilities to citizens, dignitaries, and students of Gujarat. As per the press release, the event commenced with the arrival of senior civil and defence officials, and Rear Admiral Sritanu Guru, the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area, as Chief Guest.

A rhythmic March Past by Naval platoons, Defence Security Corps, NCC Girl and Boy Cadets set the tone for the evening, reflecting the discipline and professionalism of the men and women in uniform.

Dynamic Displays at Sea

A series of dynamic displays at sea highlighted the operational readiness of the Navy on the western seaboard. Fast Interceptor Crafts and Fast Attack Crafts executed high-speed manoeuvres demonstrating agility and rapid response capability, while coordinated GEMINI boat formations illustrated teamwork and precision.

Aerial Prowess and Illuminated Fleet

The flypast by Dornier aircraft of INAS 314 was a major highlight, drawing applause as aircraft executed flawless passes over the Porbandar waterfront.

Ships of the Gujarat Naval Area, including newly inducted platforms INS Surat, INS Vibhuti, INS Karuva and INS Kondul, were illuminated at dusk, symbolising maritime vigilance and India's expanding naval power.

Celebrating Maritime Heritage

As per the press release, cultural performances added vibrancy to the occasion, with the India Naval Band, Hornpipe dance by Sea Cadet Corps cadets, and Navy Children School Porbandar student performances celebrating India's maritime heritage.

Agniveers Display Confidence and Poise

Displays by Agniveers, including women Agniveers, received special appreciation as they showcased weapon-handling skills and drill movements with confidence and poise.

Strengthening Civil-Military Bonds

The open-ship engagements earlier in the week allowed school children, NCC cadets, Gujarat Maritime Board representatives, and civil officials to explore naval platforms and interact with sailors, strengthening civil-military connections and inspiring young minds.

A Solemn Conclusion

As the sun set, the Colours Ceremony and Continuity Drill delivered a solemn and dignified conclusion to the event, symbolising the Navy's commitment to honour, duty, and service, said the press release.

The evening reaffirmed the Indian Navy's role in safeguarding national maritime interests and its enduring bond with the people of Gujarat, a region that has shaped India's seafaring legacy from the ancient dockyard of Lothal to the present-day operational hub at Porbandar. (ANI)

