CNE verifies breach of vote reporting system
(MENAFN) Honduras’s National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed on Sunday that the system responsible for reporting last month’s general election results experienced a security breach, raising doubts about the integrity of the vote count, according to reports.
At a press conference, Marlon Ochoa, the representative of the ruling Libertad y Refundacion (Libre) Party on the three-member council, detailed a cyberattack that he warned could compromise the credibility of ballots from the Nov. 30 elections. He explained that the source code of the Sistema de Transmision de Resultados Electorales Preliminares (TREP), or Preliminary Election Results Transmission System, had been altered.
Ochoa said it appeared that someone accessed the software and modified its contents. “I asked the CNE technicians if any of them could confirm with certainty that the source code of the system sealed on Nov. 30 had not been modified, and the response was silence. None of them could confirm that the source code had not been altered,” he said.
He described the election as “the most manipulated and least credible in the country’s democratic history” and said the uncertainty regarding cybersecurity “compromises the validity of the results.”
As of Friday, only 88% of the ballots had been counted, with conservative National Party candidate Nasry Asfura—supported by former US President Donald Trump—leading at 40.19%. Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla trailed at 39.49% and has alleged that Asfura and his party manipulated the results. Nasralla stated on social media that his party is prepared to review the results with both the CNE and the National Party.
