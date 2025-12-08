K-12 Private Education Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The K-12 Private Education Market?The sector of private education for kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. The size of the market, from $396.86 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $431.46 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors such as a large number of students, a rise in expatriate populations, an amplified demand for English-language instruction, a rise in disposable income among customers, and an upsurge in government initiatives to boost education have all contributed to this growth in the historical period.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion in the K-12 private education market over the coming years. The market size is projected to achieve $609.22 billion by 2029 with an accumulated annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This predicted growth within the forecast period is driven by factors such as the demand for high standard education, enhanced understanding of the benefits of private education, escalating family incomes allowing affordability for private education, substantial parental participation in private institutions, and an increase in demand for global education. The upcoming trends within the forecast period would likely consist of superior technology and resource accessibility in private schools, inclinations towards personalised and digitalised education, inventive teaching and enrichment of learning, development of institutional brands and collaborations, along with the emergence of innovative platforms.

Download a free sample of the k-12 private education market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global K-12 Private Education Market?

The increased desire for internet-based learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the K-12 private education market in the future. Online learning, which provides educational content and lessons through the internet, is gaining popularity due to its convenience, easy access, and the high standards of its remote learning offerings. Additionally, this surge in popularity can also be attributed to technological progress and changing learning requirements. K-12 private education offers an individualized, data-informed, and interactive approach to assessing and aiding student learning, guaranteeing quality education irrespective of the setting. To illustrate, in May 2023, according to Coursera, Inc., an American company offering open online courses, Coursera had become one of the biggest online learning platforms worldwide by March 2023, boasting a user base of 124 million people. Therefore, the burgeoning demand for online education is fueling the expansion of the K-12 private education market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The K-12 Private Education Market?

Major players in the K-12 Private Education include:

. EF Education First

. Pearson Plc

. Stride Inc.

. Scholastic Inc.

. GEMS Education

. Nord Anglia Education Ltd.

. TAL Education Group

. McGraw-Hill Education

. Cognita

. Educomp Solutions Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The K-12 Private Education Industry?

Leading firms in the K-12 private education market are concentrating on devising innovative solutions, such as K-12 student success platforms, aimed at promoting personalized learning, tracking student advancement, and offering data-informed insights for persistent enhancement in academic results. K-12 student success platforms are inclusive digital tools that cater to student learning, engagement, and accomplishment from kindergarten to 12th grade. For example, in February 2024, SchoolStatus, a US-based K-12 education provider, launched a fully integrated platform known as SchoolStatus designed to increase collaboration and family involvement for improved student success. This unique K-12 platform intensifies collaboration and family participation, leading to positive student outcomes in the end. This also extends data-driven insights, simplified attendance management, and custom communications, enabling educators, schools, and districts to work in harmony effectively and boost student success.

What Segments Are Covered In The K-12 Private Education Market Report?

The k-12 private education market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Method: Blended And Instructor-Led Training, Computer And Web-Based Training, Text books And Self-Study Material, Video And Audio Recording, Simulation-Based training, Other Methods

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Service Providers: Ed-Tech companies, Educational Institutions, Online Courses, Other Service Providers

4) By Application: Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Blended And Instructor-Led Training: Classroom-Based Learning, Teacher-Led Online Learning, Hybrid Learning Models

2) By Computer And Web-Based Training: Online Courses, Educational Apps And Platforms, E-Learning Portals

3) By Textbooks And Self-Study Material: Printed Textbooks, Digital Textbooks, Study Guides And Reference Materials, Worksheets And Practice Exercises

4) By Video And Audio Recording: Pre-Recorded Video Lessons, Podcasts And Audio Lectures, Video Tutorials And Instructional Content

5) By Simulation-Based Training: Virtual Simulations, Gamified Learning Environments, Interactive Educational Games, Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Learning Modules

6) By Other Methods: Peer-To-Peer Learning Platforms, Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Learning, Teacher-Student Communication Platforms

View the full k-12 private education market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global K-12 Private Education Market?

In 2024, North America led the K-12 private education market. It is forecasted that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the K-12 private education market includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global K-12 Private Education Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Educational Technology Global Market Report 2025

/report/educational-technology-global-market-report

Educational Services Global Market Report 2025

/report/educational-services-global-market-report

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2025

/report/education-and-learning-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "