MIPIM Asia 2025 Gala Dinner Revealed Award Winners Across Asia Pacific

2025-12-08 04:08:38
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - The MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate industry, revealed this year's winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Rosewood Hong Kong.

The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from many countries worldwide, highlighting the sector's remarkable diversity and ongoing growth. This broad range of nominations reflects the exciting innovation and creativity emerging from the Asia Pacific region, demonstrating the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.

Led by the Chairman of the Jury, George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited, a distinguished jury panel of 19 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.

Members of the jury panel are:

  • George HONGCHOY, Executive Director and Group CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong), Chairman of the Jury
  • Rui Hua CHANG, Managing Director, Business Management and Investment, ESR Group Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Henry CHENG, Owner, Chongbang Group (China)
  • Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Co-Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong)
  • Donald CHOI, Managing Director, The Urban Renewal Authority (Hong Kong)
  • Chris CHOW, Head of Global Direct Investments, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong)
  • Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong)
  • Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Ltd (Hong Kong)
  • Christina HAU, CEO and Executive Director, Champion REIT (Hong Kong)
  • Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Global Chief Investment Officer, Seregh Development Company (Hong Kong & London)
  • Nicholas J. LOUP, CEO, Chelsfield Asia Ltd (Hong Kong)
  • Joelin MA, Director, APG Asset Management Asia (Hong Kong)
  • Ellen NG, Managing Director, Co-Head of Asia Real Estate, Warburg Pincus (Hong Kong)
  • Claire TANG, Partner, Rava Partners (Hong Kong)
  • Joseph TANG, Managing Director, The Townsend Group (Hong Kong)
  • Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan)
  • Josephine YIP, Managing Director, Real Estate, Asia Pacific, La Caisse (Singapore)
  • Richard YUE, Founder and CEO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen Real Estate (Hong Kong) The winners of the MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards are:

    BEST CULTURAL, SPORTS AND EDUCATION PROJECT

    GOLD
    Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: Kai Tak Sports Park Limited
    Architect: Populous / Executive architect - Simon Kwan & Associates Limited
    Others: Client: Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau
    Contracted Party: Kai Tak Sports Park Limited
    Principal Architect: Populous
    Contractor: Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd.
    Engineer: Arup
    Executive Architect: Simon Kwan & Associates Limited

    SILVER
    Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, Suzhou, China
    Developer: Suzhou Harmony Development Group Co. Ltd.
    Architect: BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
    Others: ARTS Group Co. Ltd. [中衡设计集团股份有限公司] (LDI ARCH/SMEP, Façade & Interior Design)
    Front Inc. (Facade)
    Shanghai Shuishi Landscape Design Co. Ltd. [上海水石景观环境设计有限公司]
    Rdesign International Lighting [上海瑞逸环境设计有限公司]
    BIG Landscape (Landscape)
    BIG Engineering (Structure)

    BRONZE
    Diriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    Developer: Diriyah Company
    Architect: Schiattarella Associati
    Others: Saud Consult (Construction Supervision); Arcadis (PMC)

    BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT

    GOLD
    Yining InterContinental Hotel and EVEN Hotel, Yinig, China
    Developer: Huamei Resort of China Green Development Group
    Architect: HKS Inc
    Others: Interior Designer: CCD Landscape Architect: Coopershill

    SILVER
    Dusit Thani Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand
    Developer: Vimarn Suriya Company
    Architect: Dragon Company Limited, Architects 49 International, and Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA)
    Others: Interior designed by André Fu Studio

    BRONZE
    Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong and The Mariners, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: Empire Group Holdings Limited
    Architect: P&T Group
    Others: Interior designed by HBA
    Steve Leung Designers Limited, and VIA Architecture Limited

    BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT

    GOLD
    Geneo, Singapore, Singapore
    Developer: CapitaLand Development & CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
    Architect: Serie Architects
    Others: Multiply Architects (Design Architect)
    Surbana Jurong Architects (Project Architect)
    Woh Hup Private Limited (Main Contractor)

    SILVER
    Nanjing Xuanwu Garden City, Nanjing, China
    Developer: China Merchants
    Architect: Woods Bagot
    Others: Kingdom Architecture Design (LDI)
    MVA (Transportation Consultant)
    Leox Design (Lighting)
    Lab D+H (Landscape)
    FORCITIS (Facade), Jin Zhaohui Design (FF&E)
    EAD (Signage)

    BRONZE
    Wuhan Alibaba Center, Wuhan, China
    Developer: Alibaba Group
    Architect: Benoy
    Others: Master planning - Benoy

    BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

    GOLD
    Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd.
    Architect: Cybertecture, Groundwork
    Others: Contractor: Pat Davie Ltd.

    SILVER
    Nikken Building No.1, Osaka, Japan
    Developer: Green Building Ecosystem, LLC
    Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
    Others: Fujiki Komuten Co. Ltd (Contractor)
    Kinden Corporation (Contractor)
    SUGA Co. Ltd (Contractor)

    BRONZE
    COZI East Bund, Shanghai, China
    Developer: LaSalle Investment Management
    Others: Development and Operation Manager: COZI Apartment

    BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

    GOLD
    Layton at NavaPark by Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land JV, BSD City, Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia
    Developer: Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV)
    Architect: P&T Group, Singapore
    Others: Interior 可持續性設計 Design by via Architecture Ltd Hongkong, Lanscape by Siura Studio Singapore

    SILVER
    The Reef at King's Dock, Singapore, Singapore
    Developer: Mapletree and Keppel
    Architect: KCAP Architects & Planners and DCA Architects Pte Ltd
    Others: Woh Hup (Private) Ltd (Main Contractor)
    Grant Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect)
    Alpha Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd (M&E Consultant)
    Aurecon Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Consultant)
    Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)
    Meinhardt Façade Technology Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)
    Light Collab LLP (Lighting Consultant)
    Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design)
    DHI Water & Environment Pte Ltd (Biodiversity Consultant)
    Delta Marine Consultant Singapore Pte Ltd (Marine Consultant)
    Acacia Design Consultant Pte Ltd (Signage Consultant)

    BRONZE
    Park Wellstate Nishiazabu, Tokyo, Japan
    Developer: MITSUI FUDOSAN RESIDENTIAL CO., LTD.
    Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, OBAYASHI CORPORATION
    Others: SWA Group (Landscape Designer)
    Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)
    Wellness Development Co. Ltd (Spa Consultant)
    KANSEI Design Limited (Multisensory Design Consultant)
    Misawa Associates (Tea Pavilion Designer)

    BEST RETAIL PROJECT

    GOLD

    Parade at One Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand
    Developer: TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
    Architect: Lead8
    Others: Lead8 (Interior Designer)
    P Landscape Co., Ltd (Landscape Architect)
    Lighting Planners Associates (LPA) (Lighting Designer)

    SILVER
    JLC, Nanjing, China
    Developer: Hongkong Land
    Architect: CAN Design (Retail)
    Others: Interior Design: CAN Design Wayfinding and Signage
    Design: CAN Design
    Architect: P&T (Tower);
    Façade Consultant: RoboticPlus, Inhabit;
    MEP Consultant: WSP;
    Structural Consultant: SYW;
    Lighting Design: BPI; FF&E
    Design: J&A;
    Landscape Design: Tianhua

    BRONZE
    Central Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
    Developer: Central Pattana Public Company Limited
    Architect: stu/D/O architects
    Others: PHTAA Living Design (Interior Designer)
    Landscape Textonic (Landscape)
    Vesign (Lighting Designer)
    Meanmoremind (Graphic Designer)
    MITR Technical Consultant (Engineer)
    SPC technocons,ltd (Contractors)

    BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

    GOLD
    East Coast Boardwalk, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: The Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), Hong Kong SAR
    Architect: LWK + PARTNERS
    Others: Meinhardt Infrastructure and Environment Ltd.

    SILVER
    Guocoland 18T Citywalk, Chongqing, China
    Developer: Guocoland China
    Architect: LWK + PARTNERS
    Others: JTL (Landscape Designer)
    BPI (Lighting Designer)
    CMCU (LDI)

    BRONZE
    18 CROSS, Singapore, Singapore
    Developer: PAG
    Architect: Benoy
    Others: Client: PAG; Executive architect: DCA Architects; Engineering & sustainability consultant: Cundall; Facade consultant: AESG; Cost consultant: JLL; Project management: Currie & Brown

    BEST WORKPLACE EXPERIENCE

    GOLD
    Yamato Headquarters Building A, Building B, Tokyo, Japan
    Developer: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & KAJIMA DESIGN
    Others: KAJIMA CORPORATION (Main Contractor)

    SILVER
    The New CLP Headquarters Building, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: CLP Properties Limited
    Architect: Design Architect: INARC Design Hong Kong Limited / Project Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
    Others: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd (M & E Consultant / Structural Engineer / Façade Consultant / Sustainable Design Consultant / Traffic Consultant)
    Beria Consultants Limited (Quantity Surveyor)
    Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)
    INARC Design Hong Kong Limited(Interior Architect & Interior Designer (All Public Areas & Executive Floors))
    LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd (Landscape Consultant)

    BRONZE
    AIA Urban Campus, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: AIA Company Limited
    Architect: Aquitectonica
    Others: Arcadis

    BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT

    GOLD
    Pokfield Campus, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: The University of Hong Kong
    Architect: WilkinsonEyre & P&T Group (Lead Consultant)
    Others: WSP (Structural Engineer / Geotechnical Engineer)
    JRP (Building Services Engineer)
    Beria (Quantity Surveyor)
    ADI (Landscape Designer)
    LD (Urban Planner)
    SYSTRA MVA (Traffic Consultant)
    SM&W (IT/AV/Smart Building Consultant)
    AEC (Environmental / Acoustic / Beam Plus / Wellness / Sustainability Consultant)

    SILVER
    Lee Garden Eight, Hong Kong, China
    Developer: Hysan Development Company Limited & Chinachem Group
    Architect: Foster + Partners and Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) Limited
    Others: Arup Hong Kong Ltd. (Civil, Structural & Geotechnical Engineer, Environmental Sustainability Consultant, Audio & Visual Consultant
    Theatre Planner, Information and Communication Technology Consultant),
    WSP (Asia) Ltd. (E&M Engineer, Fire Engineer)
    Foster+Partners (Landscape Design Architect)
    Otherland Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect)
    Inhabit Asia Ltd. (Facade Engineer)
    Woods Bagot Asia Ltd. (Executive Interior Architect)
    Conran and Partners (HK) Ltd. (Interior Designer)
    MVA Hong Kong Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)
    Purcell Asia Pacific Ltd. (Heritage Consultant)

    BRONZE
    Union Square, Singapore, Singapore
    Developer: City Developments Limited
    Architect: Aedas
    Others: Mott MacDonald Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer)
    ThreeSixty Cost Management Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)
    COEN Design International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)
    Studio Lapis (Heritage Consultant)
    Lighting Planners Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)
    Arup Singapore Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)
    Alpha (Pte.) Ltd. (M&E Engineer)
    WOH Hup (Builder)

    BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT

    GOLD
    BSD City, Tangerang – Indonesia
    Developer: Sinar Mas Land
    Architect: AECOM – Master Planning
    Landscape Architecture & Infrastructure Planning AEDAS - Master Planning and Architecture
    NBBJ - Master Planning and Architecture
    Siura Studio – Landscape Architecture Urban Plus - Landscape Architecture
    Others: KPF – Master Planning
    Gehl – Master Planning
    Surbana Jurong – Master Planning
    Arkonin – Infrastructure Engineering
    Aramsa Infrayasa – Infrastructure Engineering
    Perentjana Djaja – Drainage Engineering
    Systra – Traffic and Transportation
    Wahana Trans Utama – Traffic and Transportation
    INOA – Environmental Impact Assessment

    SILVER
    Taichung D-ONE, Taichung, Taiwan
    Developer: Di Yi Da International Development Company
    Architect: Benoy
    Others: Benoy (Masterplanner)
    Benoy (Landscape Architect)
    Goettsch Partners (Towers Architect)

    BRONZE
    Pudong New District Meiyuan Community Parcel 2E8-19, Shanghai, China
    Developer: Shanghai Lujiazui Finance Development Co., Ltd.
    Architect: Goettsch Partners
    Others: Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tongji University Co., Ltd (Architect of Record)
    SWA Group (Landscape Architect)
    Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Engineer)
    China Team (MEP Engineer and Vertical Transportation)
    Shanghai Zhulian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Facade)
    LEOX Design Partnership (Lighting Designer)
    T.K. Chuck Design (Interior Designer - Residential)
    CCD Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd. (Interior Designer - Residential, Office, Retail, Cultural Center)
    Ruiqiao Civil Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)
    Shanghai Ningyu Fire Safety Co., Ltd. (Life Safety)

