Rwanda, DR Congo Ink Landmark Peace Deal in Washington
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) have finalized a peace accord that US President Donald Trump described as an “historic” conclusion to three decades of armed hostilities in eastern Congo.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, formally endorsed the Washington Accord for Peace and Prosperity during a ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, previously known as the US Institute of Peace, on Thursday. Their foreign ministers had initially signed the agreement in June following months of mediation by the US, the African Union, and Qatar.
Trump remarked that the signing marked the first occasion to be held in the “spectacular building.” He added, “It’s a great honor… very importantly, we’re settling a war that’s been going on for decades with millions and millions of people killed.”
The US leader further noted that the adversaries, who have “spent a lot of time killing each other,” will now “spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage” of the US “economically like every other country does.”
Rwanda’s president commended Trump for an “even-handed” approach to fostering peace.
Ties between Rwanda and DR Congo have long been tense due to a rebel insurgency in eastern Congo, which intensified this year.
Kinshasa has repeatedly accused Kigali of supporting the M23 rebel group, charges the Rwandan authorities have consistently denied.
Under the Washington accord, Kigali agrees to withdraw its forces from the border and cease alleged backing of the M23, while Kinshasa commits to limiting militias hostile to Rwanda and establishing a joint security coordination mechanism.
The pact also introduces a regional economic framework linked to US investment in Congo’s cobalt, coltan, and other strategic minerals—a sector where Western media report that Washington aims to counter China’s influence.
