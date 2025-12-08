Dubai Chambers Signs Mou With Ahya Technologies To Support Companies In Adopting Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Standards



Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ahya Technologies, a company specialising in AI-driven sustainability solutions, with the goal of encouraging responsible business practices across diverse sectors and supporting the business community in the adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to strengthen the capabilities of companies awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label. The collaboration will support these businesses in achieving their sustainability goals and progressing towards net-zero, while also helping them align with Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on Limiting the Effects of Climate Change and with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented:“We remain committed to encouraging companies in Dubai to adopt sustainable practices that enhance their efficiency and long-term competitiveness. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to empowering the emirate's business community and supporting its transition towards more sustainable operations, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global destination for governance and corporate responsibility.”

Salaal Hasan, Founder and CEO of Ahya Technologies, stated:“In light of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the introduction of the landmark Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on Limiting the Effects of Climate Change, we are embracing the shift in emissions management and sustainability reporting from a voluntary practice to a legal requirement for all companies. Our commitment to sustainability innovation and leadership has never been more critical.”

He added:“We are proud to partner with Dubai Chambers to empower enterprises with the solutions needed to measure, analyse, reduce and report their emissions. Together, we are reimagining sustainability from compliance to a competitive advantage. We look forward to working closely to accelerate the transition to net zero with accuracy, transparency, and economic growth.”

As part of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on launching projects that promote ESG practices by offering exclusive, preferential, and customised value-added incentives to companies holding the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label. The cooperation also includes developing knowledge resources, such as tailored toolkits, to enhance the capabilities of these companies.

The MoU further outlines cooperation on digital solutions and innovative tools to help companies measure and assess their emissions and sustainability performance, in addition to generating aggregated insights and analyses to support continuous improvement and policy development.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label was developed by the chamber's Centre for Responsible Business to recognise companies that adopt and advance practices with a positive impact on society and the environment.

Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Centre for Responsible Business has played a key role in promoting responsible business in the emirate for more than two decades. The Centre remains committed to supporting and motivating companies to adopt best-in-class ESG practices to enhance their performance and competitiveness.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.