Jordan, EU explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday in Amman to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, according to official reports.
The discussions focused on strengthening the strategic and comprehensive partnership between Jordan and the EU, with both sides highlighting the potential for economic collaboration. They emphasized opportunities through the upcoming Jordan–EU Summit in January and a planned joint economic forum next year aimed at connecting investors from both regions.
Regional issues were also on the agenda, with the two sides calling for a comprehensive calm and respect for the sovereignty of all states. They reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.
King Abdullah stressed the necessity of fully implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need, and halting unilateral Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank.
The ceasefire, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar and supported by the US, took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, ending a two-year conflict that has left over 70,000 dead—mostly women and children—and injured more than 171,000 people since October 2023. Palestinian authorities continue to report daily Israeli violations, resulting in over 370 fatalities and around 1,000 injuries.
