IDF murders three Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed and three others sustained injuries Sunday evening during two separate incidents involving Israeli forces near Qalqilya and Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to reports from local medics.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that one individual died and two others, including one critically injured, were shot in the Azbat at-Tayyib area near Azzun, east of Qalqilya. Israeli troops reportedly detained the injured men and prevented ambulance crews from providing assistance.
Additionally, the Palestinian news agency Wafa stated that a 12-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire during an overnight raid in Burqin, west of Jenin. The child was struck in the knee by bullet shrapnel “while riding his bicycle.”
Since October 2023, at least 1,091 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in incidents involving Israeli forces and illegal settler attacks in the occupied territories. Over 21,000 Palestinians have also been arrested during this period.
In a landmark ruling issued in July of the previous year, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
