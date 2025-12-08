Kashmir Valley Reels Under Cold Conditions

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Kashmir continues to be in the grip of a cold wave as the minimum temperatures stayed below freezing point in the valley, the meteorological department said on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, a drop of 1.5 degrees compared to the previous night, the officials said.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara, and 0.1 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir's Kokernag, the officials said.

Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, which was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir the previous night at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, they said

Gulmarg logged minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Pulwama town recorded minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, they said.