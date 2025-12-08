Preservation Of Azerbaijani Language Remains Priority For State Policy ​​Speaker

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The conference aims to outline strategies for safeguarding and advancing the Azerbaijani language, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference on“Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects,” Gafarova emphasized that the Azerbaijani language is central to the nation's historical memory and the foundation of statehood.

“Laws and decisions related to the preservation and development of our language are implemented with the active participation of the Parliament. The Law on the State Language and other normative legal acts have established essential mechanisms for the application of our language. The preservation of the Azerbaijani language and the development of literary language standards remain among the priority directions of state policy,” Gafarova said.

