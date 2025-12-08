Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Preservation Of Azerbaijani Language Remains Priority For State Policy ​​Speaker

Preservation Of Azerbaijani Language Remains Priority For State Policy ​​Speaker


2025-12-08 03:07:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The conference aims to outline strategies for safeguarding and advancing the Azerbaijani language, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference on“Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects,” Gafarova emphasized that the Azerbaijani language is central to the nation's historical memory and the foundation of statehood.

“Laws and decisions related to the preservation and development of our language are implemented with the active participation of the Parliament. The Law on the State Language and other normative legal acts have established essential mechanisms for the application of our language. The preservation of the Azerbaijani language and the development of literary language standards remain among the priority directions of state policy,” Gafarova said.

Will be updated

MENAFN08122025000187011040ID1110450367



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search