Indian Deaf Cricket Association Unveils Team India Jersey For 3-Match T20 Deaf Cricket Series
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 08 December 2025: The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) today unveiled the new Team India jersey for the upcoming 3-Match T20 Deaf Cricket Series (IDCA Deaf vs. Dubai Deaf) to be held at DCS YOU SELECTS Arena, Sharjah, UAE, from 10th to 13th December 2025.
The unveiling ceremony was conducted in the presence of IDCA Support Partners, IDCA board members, and the Indian Deaf Cricket Team participating in this prestigious tournament.
Squad - IDCA Deaf Team: - Virender Singh - Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Suhail Ahmad (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Aswin Kaliaperumal - WK (Tamil Nadu), Rahul Vaghamshi (Gujarat), Ihjas Pattappil (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Pathan - WK (Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) & Fahimuddin (Delhi).
Support Staff: - Mukesh Kumar - Manager, Asheesh Bajpai - Assistant Manager, Dev Dutt - Head Coach, Santosh Kumar Rai - Mentor, Mohd Imran - Fitness Trainer & Sharad Mudgal - Interpreter (ISL).
Date Match TIME (UAE)
11-12-2025
1st T20 IDCA Deaf Team VS Dubai Deaf Team - 05:30 PM
12-12-2025
2nd T20 IDCA Deaf Team VS Dubai Deaf Team - 02:30 PM
13-12-2025
3rd T20 IDCA Deaf Team VS Dubai Deaf Team - 05:30 PM
Roma, CEO, Indian Deaf Cricket Association - "The 3-Match T20 Deaf Cricket Series is an excellent platform to promote sports among specially abled athletes. Our team is elated to represent India. We are all set for the championship and look forward to our players proving their mettle on the pitch. Inclusivity is a shared philosophy between India & UAE".
Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, IDCA said. " It was a delight to watch our players excitement on ground and proudly holding the jersey as a badge of honour! We extend heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, support partners, corporates, and CSR teams for their unwavering faith and support. Their encouragement motivates our players to give their best."
Sumit Jain, President, IDCA - "Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series."
Support for IDCA
Several prestigious brands have extended their support to the association in promoting Deaf Cricket nationally and internationally.
Pratik Puri, Sports Consultant, Government of Haryana, commented:
"Team IDCA will be playing against the newly formed Dubai Deaf Team in Sharjah. I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to the inspiring players, board members, and office bearers of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association. It is truly heartening to see the remarkable strides you are taking toward the growth and development of IDCA, which continues to provide tremendous opportunities to talented players across the country.
My best wishes to the entire team for the upcoming Friendship Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE.
IDCA's iconic #DareToDream campaign in India - aimed at promoting differently-abled cricket and uplifting various developmental aspects of the lives of differently-abled youth - has significantly expanded the team's presence in cricketing nations such as Trinidad & Tobago, England, and the UAE. This match will further strengthen inclusive and collaborative relationships with partner countries."
Corporate Partners:
Serum Institute of India (Cyrus Poonawalla Group), KFC India, Hero (We Care - A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd., and RB Foundation.
About IDCA
Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) was founded in 2020 by Mr. Sumit Jain, President of IDCA and Vice President & member of DCCI (Differently Abled Cricket Committee, BCCI). Registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860, IDCA is committed to developing cricket among deaf athletes in India and providing them with opportunities at state, national, and international levels.
Roma Balwani joined IDCA as pro bono CEO in 2022.
IDCA is the governing body for Deaf Cricket in India and is a member of DICC (Deaf International Cricket Council), working closely with ICC to promote equal opportunities and full participation of deaf cricketers globally.
Prior to IDCA, the Deaf Cricket Society (established in 2012) nurtured and trained thousands of hearing-impaired cricketers, enabling them to participate in state, national, and international tournaments.
