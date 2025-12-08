403
EU Affirms Strong Alliance with US Despite Critical Security Report
(MENAFN) The United States continues to be the European Union’s most significant partner, even though Washington recently released a national security strategy that is sharply critical of Western Europe, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.
Addressing the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, Kallas reacted to the newly unveiled US National Security Strategy. The 33-page report, issued by the White House on Friday, cautions that Europe is facing “civilizational erasure” due to its current political and cultural trajectory.
The strategy also reproaches European governments for exhibiting a “lack of self-confidence” and for holding “unrealistic expectations” about the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Kallas recognized the report’s critical stance but noted that some of the observations are accurate. “Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true,” she remarked.
She emphasized that despite existing disagreements, “We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together,” and reaffirmed, “The US is still our biggest ally.”
Ties between the United States and the European Union have been strained since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.
Relations deteriorated further when the US imposed tariffs on European steel, aluminum, and other products, accusing the EU of maintaining unfair trade barriers.
Additionally, the US has urged NATO partners to increase defense budgets and warned of potential reductions in troop deployments across Europe.
